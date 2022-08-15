Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

A look at Nextdoor Holdings Inc.’s (KIND) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on August 12, 2022, with Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KIND) stock priced at $2.93, up 5.17% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.11 and dropped to $2.88 before settling in for the closing price of $2.90. KIND’s price has ranged from $2.47 to $18.59 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 65.60%. With a float of $152.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $385.13 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 602 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +82.84, operating margin of -49.33, and the pretax margin is -49.52.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Nextdoor Holdings Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 54.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 07, was worth 5,726,818. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,611,554 shares at a rate of $3.55, taking the stock ownership to the 5,253,364 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 07, when Company’s Member of 10% owner group bought 1,611,554 for $3.55, making the entire transaction worth $5,726,818. This insider now owns 5,253,364 shares in total.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.05 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -49.60 while generating a return on equity of -21.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 65.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KIND) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Nextdoor Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 21.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.66, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND)

Looking closely at Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KIND), its last 5-days average volume was 5.48 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Nextdoor Holdings Inc.’s (KIND) raw stochastic average was set at 13.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 141.76% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 100.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.02. However, in the short run, Nextdoor Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.15. Second resistance stands at $3.24. The third major resistance level sits at $3.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.78. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.69.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KIND) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.11 billion, the company has a total of 386,031K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 192,200 K while annual income is -95,330 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 51,000 K while its latest quarter income was -32,950 K.

