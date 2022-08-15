Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

A major move is in the offing as DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) market cap hits 8.32 billion

Company News

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) kicked off on August 12, 2022, at the price of $19.07, up 11.49% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.70 and dropped to $18.85 before settling in for the closing price of $18.54. Over the past 52 weeks, DKNG has traded in a range of $9.77-$64.58.

Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now

While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.

Sign up here to get your free report now. .

Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 6.10%. With a float of $392.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $437.03 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3400 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.72, operating margin of -114.62, and the pretax margin is -117.10.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Gambling Industry. The insider ownership of DraftKings Inc. is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 58.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 16, was worth 5,567,490. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 320,356 shares at a rate of $17.38, taking the stock ownership to the 4,253,837 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s insider sold 338,027 for $15.58, making the entire transaction worth $5,265,645. This insider now owns 4,574,193 shares in total.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$1.14 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$1.17) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -117.53 while generating a return on equity of -70.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at DraftKings Inc.’s (DKNG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.79, a number that is poised to hit -1.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DraftKings Inc. (DKNG)

Looking closely at DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG), its last 5-days average volume was 28.21 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 24.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.30.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, DraftKings Inc.’s (DKNG) raw stochastic average was set at 94.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 102.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.27. However, in the short run, DraftKings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $21.30. Second resistance stands at $21.92. The third major resistance level sits at $23.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.22. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.60.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.32 billion has total of 841,560K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,296 M in contrast with the sum of -1,523 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 466,190 K and last quarter income was -217,100 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

5 Best NFTs Stocks to Buy In 2022

0
It is no secret that investors are looking to...
Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Beating Analyst Forecasts and Coming Out on Top: Confluent Inc. (CFLT)

0
Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) reported its second-quarter earnings last...
Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

EMCORE Corporation (EMKR)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Steve Mayer -
EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ: EMKR) on August 12, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2.58, soaring 11.20% from the previous trading day....
Read more

-5.20% percent quarterly performance for United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) is not indicative of the underlying story

Shaun Noe -
August 12, 2022, United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) trading session started at the price of $39.10, that was 1.73% jump from the session...
Read more

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) is 5.13% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Sana Meer -
On August 12, 2022, Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) opened at $7.47, higher 0.27% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST GROWTH STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that we

think can explode over the next 12 months.

134709

SPECIAL GIFT

134710
134711
134712

  What you will Get ?

   Best Growth

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

134713

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

134702

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST INFLATION STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that

we think can explode over the next 12 months.

134703

SPECIAL GIFT

134704
134705
134706

  What you will Get ?

   Best Inflation

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW