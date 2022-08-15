AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) plunged -13.63 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On August 12, 2022, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) opened at $0.255, lower -13.63% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2848 and dropped to $0.255 before settling in for the closing price of $0.31. Price fluctuations for ACRX have ranged from $0.16 to $1.22 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has dropped its sales by -30.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 38.20% at the time writing. With a float of $145.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $147.14 million.

In an organization with 43 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 13.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 07, was worth 10,333. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 46,400 shares at a rate of $0.22, taking the stock ownership to the 1,016,919 shares.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.06) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 17.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.27, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 11.24 million. That was better than the volume of 1.82 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (ACRX) raw stochastic average was set at 50.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 42.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 147.54% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 129.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2328, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3946. However, in the short run, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2849. Second resistance stands at $0.2997. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3147. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2551, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2401. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2253.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) Key Stats

There are currently 147,114K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 46.00 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,820 K according to its annual income of -35,100 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 440 K and its income totaled -8,670 K.