Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.01 million

A new trading day began on August 12, 2022, with Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO) stock priced at $8.95, up 7.19% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.64 and dropped to $8.80 before settling in for the closing price of $8.90. AGRO’s price has ranged from $6.78 to $13.55 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 5.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -13.50%. With a float of $61.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $110.01 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 9104 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.77, operating margin of +3.39, and the pretax margin is +16.65.

Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +12.46 while generating a return on equity of 13.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.60% during the next five years compared to 64.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Adecoagro S.A.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.87. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.55 and is forecasted to reach 0.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO)

Looking closely at Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO), its last 5-days average volume was 0.59 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Adecoagro S.A.’s (AGRO) raw stochastic average was set at 39.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.29. However, in the short run, Adecoagro S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.85. Second resistance stands at $10.17. The third major resistance level sits at $10.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.49. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.17.

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 991.30 million, the company has a total of 117,090K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,124 M while annual income is 130,670 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 206,360 K while its latest quarter income was 63,260 K.