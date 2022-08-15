ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 29,100 K

A new trading day began on August 12, 2022, with ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) stock priced at $2.27, up 6.28% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.455 and dropped to $2.25 before settling in for the closing price of $2.23. ADMA’s price has ranged from $1.01 to $2.48 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 50.00% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 41.60%. With a float of $175.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $196.35 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 527 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +0.57, operating margin of -72.41, and the pretax margin is -88.81.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of ADMA Biologics Inc. is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 69.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 25, was worth 250,000. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 250,000 shares at a rate of $1.00, taking the stock ownership to the 1,128,444 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 25, when Company’s President and CEO bought 100,000 for $1.00, making the entire transaction worth $100,000. This insider now owns 2,137,616 shares in total.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.13 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -88.52 while generating a return on equity of -62.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 41.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ADMA Biologics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.50, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA)

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) saw its 5-day average volume 3.48 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, ADMA Biologics Inc.’s (ADMA) raw stochastic average was set at 89.52%, which indicates a significant increase from 78.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.74. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.47 in the near term. At $2.56, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.15. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.06.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 437.90 million, the company has a total of 195,920K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 80,940 K while annual income is -71,650 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 29,100 K while its latest quarter income was -25,010 K.