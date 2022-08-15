AGL (agilon health inc.) dropped -9.17 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On August 12, 2022, agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) opened at $23.25, lower -9.17% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.61 and dropped to $22.66 before settling in for the closing price of $25.75. Price fluctuations for AGL have ranged from $14.36 to $38.47 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -560.10% at the time writing. With a float of $406.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $407.34 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 648 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.37, operating margin of -20.78, and the pretax margin is -22.07.

agilon health inc. (AGL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of agilon health inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 98.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11, was worth 276,068,125. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 11,337,500 shares at a rate of $24.35, taking the stock ownership to the 194,611,308 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 05, when Company’s Chief Med. & Quality Officer sold 8,094 for $23.96, making the entire transaction worth $193,927. This insider now owns 10,853 shares in total.

agilon health inc. (AGL) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -22.10 while generating a return on equity of -100.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -560.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for agilon health inc. (AGL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.29, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of agilon health inc. (AGL)

Looking closely at agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL), its last 5-days average volume was 2.86 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.03 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.54.

During the past 100 days, agilon health inc.’s (AGL) raw stochastic average was set at 63.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.09. However, in the short run, agilon health inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $23.78. Second resistance stands at $24.17. The third major resistance level sits at $24.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.27. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $21.88.

agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) Key Stats

There are currently 406,731K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 10.58 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,834 M according to its annual income of -406,490 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 670,130 K and its income totaled -20,650 K.