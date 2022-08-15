Agora Inc. (API) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -4.64% last month.

Agora Inc. (NASDAQ: API) on August 12, 2022, started off the session at the price of $5.03, plunging -7.62% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.03 and dropped to $4.67 before settling in for the closing price of $5.12. Within the past 52 weeks, API’s price has moved between $4.65 and $34.74.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 72.60%. With a float of $73.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $112.77 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1311 employees.

Agora Inc. (API) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Agora Inc. is 0.14%, while institutional ownership is 56.40%.

Agora Inc. (API) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.19) by -$0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 72.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Agora Inc. (NASDAQ: API) Trading Performance Indicators

Agora Inc. (API) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 10.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.76, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Agora Inc. (API)

Agora Inc. (NASDAQ: API) saw its 5-day average volume 0.55 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.02 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Agora Inc.’s (API) raw stochastic average was set at 1.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 87.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.14. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.95 in the near term. At $5.17, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.45. The third support level lies at $4.23 if the price breaches the second support level.

Agora Inc. (NASDAQ: API) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 593.28 million based on 105,871K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 167,980 K and income totals -72,360 K. The company made 38,590 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -26,940 K in sales during its previous quarter.