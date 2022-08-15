American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 21.08 million

On August 12, 2022, American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) opened at $15.16, higher 1.73% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.29 and dropped to $15.03 before settling in for the closing price of $14.99. Price fluctuations for AAL have ranged from $11.93 to $22.35 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Industrials Sector giant was -5.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 83.10% at the time writing. With a float of $642.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $650.35 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 123400 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +0.09, operating margin of -16.95, and the pretax margin is -8.53.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Airlines industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of American Airlines Group Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 56.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11, was worth 189,916. In this transaction SVP, Chief Commercial Officer of this company sold 12,678 shares at a rate of $14.98, taking the stock ownership to the 82,453 shares.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.76) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -6.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 83.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.09% during the next five years compared to -21.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)

Looking closely at American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL), its last 5-days average volume was 26.66 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 39.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.63.

During the past 100 days, American Airlines Group Inc.’s (AAL) raw stochastic average was set at 34.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.91. However, in the short run, American Airlines Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.35. Second resistance stands at $15.45. The third major resistance level sits at $15.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.93. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.83.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) Key Stats

There are currently 649,846K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 9.74 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 29,882 M according to its annual income of -1,993 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 13,422 M and its income totaled 476,000 K.