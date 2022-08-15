APDN (Applied DNA Sciences Inc.) dropped -18.14 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

August 12, 2022, Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) trading session started at the price of $4.30, that was -18.14% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.35 and dropped to $3.50 before settling in for the closing price of $4.52. A 52-week range for APDN has been $0.62 – $7.35.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 16.60% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 37.90%. With a float of $7.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $8.98 million.

The firm has a total of 78 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.24, operating margin of -136.16, and the pretax margin is -158.16.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Applied DNA Sciences Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Applied DNA Sciences Inc. is 1.97%, while institutional ownership is 8.70%.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.33) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -158.25 while generating a return on equity of -169.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.93, a number that is poised to hit -0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Applied DNA Sciences Inc., APDN], we can find that recorded value of 9.42 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.88.

During the past 100 days, Applied DNA Sciences Inc.’s (APDN) raw stochastic average was set at 45.73%, which indicates a significant increase from 45.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 615.11% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 267.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.83. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.20. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.70. The third major resistance level sits at $5.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.00. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.50.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) Key Stats

There are 11,983K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 53.32 million. As of now, sales total 9,030 K while income totals -14,290 K. Its latest quarter income was 6,150 K while its last quarter net income were -1,760 K.