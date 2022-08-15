Search
AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 123 K

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX) on August 12, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.7069, soaring 19.97% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.23 and dropped to $0.65 before settling in for the closing price of $0.70. Within the past 52 weeks, APCX’s price has moved between $0.45 and $20.24.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 89.50% over the past five years. With a float of $11.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $16.25 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 8 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.76, operating margin of -21852.66, and the pretax margin is -22396.88.

AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of AppTech Payments Corp. is 15.80%, while institutional ownership is 2.40%.

AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -22396.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX) Trading Performance Indicators

AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 29.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.15

Technical Analysis of AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX)

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX) saw its 5-day average volume 0.98 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, AppTech Payments Corp.’s (APCX) raw stochastic average was set at 21.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 109.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 176.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6941, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2770.

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX) Key Stats

Right now, sales total 354 K and income totals -79,246 K. The company made 123 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -4,127 K in sales during its previous quarter.

