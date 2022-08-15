Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) last year’s performance of -53.50% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) on August 12, 2022, started off the session at the price of $4.70, soaring 25.59% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.87 and dropped to $4.67 before settling in for the closing price of $4.65. Within the past 52 weeks, ATRA’s price has moved between $2.83 and $20.04.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 12.40%. With a float of $93.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $101.60 million.

The firm has a total of 434 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.05, operating margin of -1673.85, and the pretax margin is -1672.05.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 27, was worth 102,384. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 14,220 shares at a rate of $7.20, taking the stock ownership to the 472,093 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 08, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 5,853 for $5.63, making the entire transaction worth $32,952. This insider now owns 203,529 shares in total.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.98) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -1672.28 while generating a return on equity of -91.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) Trading Performance Indicators

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.56, a number that is poised to hit -0.78 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Atara Biotherapeutics Inc., ATRA], we can find that recorded value of 6.02 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.65.

During the past 100 days, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s (ATRA) raw stochastic average was set at 41.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 143.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 174.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.61. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.25. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.66. The third major resistance level sits at $7.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.26. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.85.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 438.82 million based on 94,362K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 20,340 K and income totals -340,140 K. The company made 7,310 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -88,110 K in sales during its previous quarter.