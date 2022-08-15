Azul S.A. (AZUL) volume exceeds 3.4 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) kicked off on August 12, 2022, at the price of $9.02, up 11.58% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.88 and dropped to $8.99 before settling in for the closing price of $8.72. Over the past 52 weeks, AZUL has traded in a range of $6.12-$22.98.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 8.40% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 61.50%. With a float of $90.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $159.33 million.

In an organization with 13193 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.79, operating margin of -1.68, and the pretax margin is -42.23.

Azul S.A. (AZUL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$1.14 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$1.05) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -42.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Azul S.A.’s (AZUL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.44. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.05, a number that is poised to hit -0.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Azul S.A. (AZUL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.36 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.45 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.52.

During the past 100 days, Azul S.A.’s (AZUL) raw stochastic average was set at 33.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 82.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.45. However, in the short run, Azul S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.08. Second resistance stands at $10.42. The third major resistance level sits at $10.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.64. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.30.

Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 961.71 million has total of 420,882K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,849 M in contrast with the sum of -780,710 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 611,140 K and last quarter income was 508,890 K.