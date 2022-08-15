Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) posted a 11.43% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on August 12, 2022, with Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) stock priced at $3.27, up 7.34% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.53 and dropped to $3.12 before settling in for the closing price of $3.27. BKKT’s price has ranged from $1.98 to $50.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 12.30%.

The firm has a total of 579 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Bakkt Holdings Inc. is 18.90%, while institutional ownership is 17.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19, was worth 43,680. In this transaction Director of this company sold 16,000 shares at a rate of $2.73, taking the stock ownership to the 8,320,190 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 23, when Company’s Director sold 14,115 for $10.14, making the entire transaction worth $143,126. This insider now owns 8,963,551 shares in total.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.12 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -464.57 while generating a return on equity of -56.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 16.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.48, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Bakkt Holdings Inc., BKKT], we can find that recorded value of 3.71 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 6.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s (BKKT) raw stochastic average was set at 26.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 107.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.48. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.65. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.80. The third major resistance level sits at $4.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.98. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.83.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 862.41 million, the company has a total of 263,732K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 39,440 K while annual income is -183,210 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 12,530 K while its latest quarter income was -7,130 K.