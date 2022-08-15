Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) posted a 11.43% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on August 12, 2022, with Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) stock priced at $3.27, up 7.34% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.53 and dropped to $3.12 before settling in for the closing price of $3.27. BKKT’s price has ranged from $1.98 to $50.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now

While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.

Sign up here to get your free report now. .

Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 12.30%.

The firm has a total of 579 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Bakkt Holdings Inc. is 18.90%, while institutional ownership is 17.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19, was worth 43,680. In this transaction Director of this company sold 16,000 shares at a rate of $2.73, taking the stock ownership to the 8,320,190 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 23, when Company’s Director sold 14,115 for $10.14, making the entire transaction worth $143,126. This insider now owns 8,963,551 shares in total.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.12 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -464.57 while generating a return on equity of -56.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 16.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.48, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Bakkt Holdings Inc., BKKT], we can find that recorded value of 3.71 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 6.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s (BKKT) raw stochastic average was set at 26.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 107.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.48. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.65. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.80. The third major resistance level sits at $4.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.98. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.83.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 862.41 million, the company has a total of 263,732K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 39,440 K while annual income is -183,210 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 12,530 K while its latest quarter income was -7,130 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

5 Best NFTs Stocks to Buy In 2022

0
It is no secret that investors are looking to...
Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Beating Analyst Forecasts and Coming Out on Top: Confluent Inc. (CFLT)

0
Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) reported its second-quarter earnings last...
Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

No matter how cynical the overall market is Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) performance over the last week is recorded 3.24%

Sana Meer -
Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) on August 12, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2.22, soaring 0.45% from the previous...
Read more

$2.82M in average volume shows that Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) is heading in the right direction

Steve Mayer -
August 12, 2022, Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUEM) trading session started at the price of $0.2948, that was -4.94% drop from the session before....
Read more

$907.56K in average volume shows that DocGo Inc. (DCGO) is heading in the right direction

Shaun Noe -
On August 12, 2022, DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ: DCGO) opened at $9.75, higher 4.41% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST GROWTH STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that we

think can explode over the next 12 months.

134709

SPECIAL GIFT

134710
134711
134712

  What you will Get ?

   Best Growth

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

134713

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

134702

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST INFLATION STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that

we think can explode over the next 12 months.

134703

SPECIAL GIFT

134704
134705
134706

  What you will Get ?

   Best Inflation

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW