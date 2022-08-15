Search
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) volume exceeds 77.66 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Analyst Insights

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) on August 12, 2022, started off the session at the price of $11.04, soaring 21.83% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.28 and dropped to $10.39 before settling in for the closing price of $10.63. Within the past 52 weeks, BBBY’s price has moved between $4.38 and $30.14.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was -8.40%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -269.00%. With a float of $68.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $79.61 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 32000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.31, operating margin of -1.57, and the pretax margin is -6.01.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is 4.20%, while institutional ownership is 91.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 27, was worth 9,220. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,000 shares at a rate of $4.61, taking the stock ownership to the 69,137 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 01, when Company’s Director bought 10,000 for $4.94, making the entire transaction worth $49,400. This insider now owns 73,789 shares in total.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 5/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$1.39) by -$1.44. This company achieved a net margin of -7.11 while generating a return on equity of -77.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -269.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) Trading Performance Indicators

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -9.81, a number that is poised to hit -1.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 10.84 million, its volume of 73.81 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.31.

During the past 100 days, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s (BBBY) raw stochastic average was set at 35.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 198.40% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 133.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.20. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.02 in the near term. At $15.10, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $16.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.32. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.24.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 849.91 million based on 79,958K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 7,868 M and income totals -559,620 K. The company made 1,463 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -357,670 K in sales during its previous quarter.

