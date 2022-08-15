Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 73.91% last month.

A new trading day began on August 12, 2022, with Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) stock priced at $1.74, up 14.94% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.02 and dropped to $1.68 before settling in for the closing price of $1.74. BITF’s price has ranged from $1.04 to $9.36 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 168.10%. With a float of $171.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $197.50 million.

In an organization with 106 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +65.56, operating margin of +40.05, and the pretax margin is +25.16.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of Bitfarms Ltd. is 13.77%, while institutional ownership is 16.54%.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +13.06 while generating a return on equity of 10.03.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 168.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Bitfarms Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.23, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.36 million. That was better than the volume of 5.31 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Bitfarms Ltd.’s (BITF) raw stochastic average was set at 28.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 92.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 110.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.62. However, in the short run, Bitfarms Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.12. Second resistance stands at $2.24. The third major resistance level sits at $2.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.56. The third support level lies at $1.44 if the price breaches the second support level.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 443.80 million, the company has a total of 199,199K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 169,490 K while annual income is 22,130 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 40,330 K while its latest quarter income was 4,520 K.