Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Can Digital Brands Group Inc.’s (DBGI) hike of 29.06% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Company News

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) on August 12, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.19, plunging -1.72% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.19 and dropped to $0.168 before settling in for the closing price of $0.17. Within the past 52 weeks, DBGI’s price has moved between $0.10 and $6.64.

Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now

While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.

Sign up here to get your free report now. .

Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -311.60%.

In an organization with 58 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.08, operating margin of -252.93, and the pretax margin is -441.12.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Apparel Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Digital Brands Group Inc. is 4.20%, while institutional ownership is 7.00%.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -426.61.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -311.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) Trading Performance Indicators

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.68

Technical Analysis of Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 7.92 million. That was better than the volume of 3.4 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Digital Brands Group Inc.’s (DBGI) raw stochastic average was set at 3.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 154.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 177.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1726, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3226. However, in the short run, Digital Brands Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1847. Second resistance stands at $0.1983. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2067. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1627, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1543. The third support level lies at $0.1407 if the price breaches the second support level.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 9.10 million based on 13,876K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 7,580 K and income totals -32,360 K. The company made 3,430 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -7,830 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Latest

Trading Directions

5 Best NFTs Stocks to Buy In 2022

0
It is no secret that investors are looking to...
Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Beating Analyst Forecasts and Coming Out on Top: Confluent Inc. (CFLT)

0
Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) reported its second-quarter earnings last...
Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

A look at Credit Suisse Group AG’s (CS) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Steve Mayer -
Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) on August 12, 2022, started off the session at the price of $5.82, soaring 2.63% from the previous...
Read more

Investors finally get a glimpse of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) volume hitting the figure of 3.55 million.

Shaun Noe -
August 12, 2022, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ: VBLT) trading session started at the price of $0.2502, that was -4.04% drop from the session before....
Read more

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) volume exceeds 16.16 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Sana Meer -
On August 12, 2022, Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) opened at $62.66, higher 4.36% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST GROWTH STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that we

think can explode over the next 12 months.

134709

SPECIAL GIFT

134710
134711
134712

  What you will Get ?

   Best Growth

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

134713

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

134702

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST INFLATION STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that

we think can explode over the next 12 months.

134703

SPECIAL GIFT

134704
134705
134706

  What you will Get ?

   Best Inflation

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW