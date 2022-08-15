Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Can Genius Sports Limited’s (GENI) hike of 19.15% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Analyst Insights

On August 12, 2022, Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) opened at $4.11, higher 10.34% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.495 and dropped to $4.06 before settling in for the closing price of $4.06. Price fluctuations for GENI have ranged from $2.20 to $24.14 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now

While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.

Sign up here to get your free report now. .

Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 87.80% at the time writing. With a float of $81.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $192.58 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2300 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -81.54, operating margin of -211.62, and the pretax margin is -230.06.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Genius Sports Limited is 45.71%, while institutional ownership is 38.20%.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.15) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -225.61 while generating a return on equity of -121.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 87.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Genius Sports Limited (GENI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.93, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genius Sports Limited (GENI)

The latest stats from [Genius Sports Limited, GENI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.78 million was superior to 1.74 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Genius Sports Limited’s (GENI) raw stochastic average was set at 77.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 86.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 95.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.96. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.63. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.78. The third major resistance level sits at $5.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.91. The third support level lies at $3.76 if the price breaches the second support level.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) Key Stats

There are currently 224,128K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 834.89 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 262,740 K according to its annual income of -592,750 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 85,920 K and its income totaled -40,200 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

5 Best NFTs Stocks to Buy In 2022

0
It is no secret that investors are looking to...
Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Beating Analyst Forecasts and Coming Out on Top: Confluent Inc. (CFLT)

0
Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) reported its second-quarter earnings last...
Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) volume exceeds 4.03 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Steve Mayer -
Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) on August 12, 2022, started off the session at the price of $4.33, plunging -30.65% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) 20 Days SMA touches 7.70%: The odds favor the bear

Shaun Noe -
August 12, 2022, Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) trading session started at the price of $2.75, that was 5.97% jump from the session before. During...
Read more

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) kicked off at the price of $4.32: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on August 12, 2022, with Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) stock priced at $4.34, up 0.93% from the previous...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST GROWTH STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that we

think can explode over the next 12 months.

134709

SPECIAL GIFT

134710
134711
134712

  What you will Get ?

   Best Growth

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

134713

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

134702

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST INFLATION STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that

we think can explode over the next 12 months.

134703

SPECIAL GIFT

134704
134705
134706

  What you will Get ?

   Best Inflation

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW