Can Genius Sports Limited’s (GENI) hike of 19.15% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On August 12, 2022, Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) opened at $4.11, higher 10.34% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.495 and dropped to $4.06 before settling in for the closing price of $4.06. Price fluctuations for GENI have ranged from $2.20 to $24.14 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 87.80% at the time writing. With a float of $81.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $192.58 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2300 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -81.54, operating margin of -211.62, and the pretax margin is -230.06.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Genius Sports Limited is 45.71%, while institutional ownership is 38.20%.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.15) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -225.61 while generating a return on equity of -121.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 87.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Genius Sports Limited (GENI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.93, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genius Sports Limited (GENI)

The latest stats from [Genius Sports Limited, GENI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.78 million was superior to 1.74 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Genius Sports Limited’s (GENI) raw stochastic average was set at 77.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 86.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 95.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.96. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.63. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.78. The third major resistance level sits at $5.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.91. The third support level lies at $3.76 if the price breaches the second support level.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) Key Stats

There are currently 224,128K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 834.89 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 262,740 K according to its annual income of -592,750 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 85,920 K and its income totaled -40,200 K.