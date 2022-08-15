Can Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s (OPEN) hike of 10.14% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on August 12, 2022, with Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) stock priced at $6.08, up 5.18% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.385 and dropped to $5.90 before settling in for the closing price of $5.99. OPEN’s price has ranged from $4.30 to $25.33 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 88.30% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -138.80%. With a float of $525.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $624.96 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2816 employees.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Real Estate Services Industry. The insider ownership of Opendoor Technologies Inc. is 7.00%, while institutional ownership is 69.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 18, was worth 875,345. In this transaction CEO of this company sold 166,311 shares at a rate of $5.26, taking the stock ownership to the 33,278,990 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 18, when Company’s Chief Investment Officer sold 55,157 for $5.26, making the entire transaction worth $290,308. This insider now owns 1,992,863 shares in total.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.15 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -138.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.20% during the next five years compared to -67.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.45, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN)

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) saw its 5-day average volume 21.51 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 17.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s (OPEN) raw stochastic average was set at 34.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 117.45% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 114.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.98. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.49 in the near term. At $6.68, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.71. The third support level lies at $5.52 if the price breaches the second support level.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.77 billion, the company has a total of 628,891K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 8,021 M while annual income is -662,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,198 M while its latest quarter income was -54,000 K.