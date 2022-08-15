Can Piedmont Lithium Inc.’s (PLL) hike of 41.49% in a week be considered a lucky break?

August 12, 2022, Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ: PLL) trading session started at the price of $57.96, that was 18.98% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $68.80 and dropped to $57.61 before settling in for the closing price of $56.06. A 52-week range for PLL has been $32.08 – $79.99.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Piedmont Lithium Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Piedmont Lithium Inc. is 3.20%, while institutional ownership is 39.25%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 10, was worth 310,682. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 5,995 shares at a rate of $51.82, taking the stock ownership to the 110,771 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 29, when Company’s Director bought 2,500 for $38.27, making the entire transaction worth $95,670. This insider now owns 33,969 shares in total.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.26) by -$0.31. This company achieved a return on equity of -19.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ: PLL) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.72 million. That was better than the volume of 0.47 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.77.

During the past 100 days, Piedmont Lithium Inc.’s (PLL) raw stochastic average was set at 72.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 92.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $44.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $55.52. However, in the short run, Piedmont Lithium Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $71.13. Second resistance stands at $75.56. The third major resistance level sits at $82.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $59.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $53.18. The third support level lies at $48.75 if the price breaches the second support level.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ: PLL) Key Stats

There are 17,965K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.06 billion. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -19,994 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -9,580 K.