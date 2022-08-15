Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) last year’s performance of -82.21% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Analyst Insights

August 12, 2022, Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) trading session started at the price of $3.23, that was 4.76% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.32 and dropped to $3.17 before settling in for the closing price of $3.15. A 52-week range for CGC has been $2.13 – $19.05.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -26.70%. With a float of $258.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $393.71 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3151 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -25.66, operating margin of -111.20, and the pretax margin is -63.29.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Canopy Growth Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Canopy Growth Corporation is 35.86%, while institutional ownership is 14.16%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09, was worth 5,085. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 1,021 shares at a rate of $4.98, taking the stock ownership to the 5,100 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 09, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 281 for $4.98, making the entire transaction worth $1,399. This insider now owns 18,188 shares in total.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$1.14 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.25) by -$0.89. This company achieved a net margin of -58.08 while generating a return on equity of -8.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -26.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.69, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC)

Looking closely at Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC), its last 5-days average volume was 13.61 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 8.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Canopy Growth Corporation’s (CGC) raw stochastic average was set at 17.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 137.29% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 110.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.97. However, in the short run, Canopy Growth Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.36. Second resistance stands at $3.41. The third major resistance level sits at $3.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.11. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.06.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) Key Stats

There are 494,022K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.30 billion. As of now, sales total 415,120 K while income totals -241,080 K. Its latest quarter income was 86,290 K while its last quarter net income were -1,632 M.

