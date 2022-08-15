Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) with a beta value of 2.11 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Analyst Insights

August 12, 2022, Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) trading session started at the price of $10.71, that was 1.71% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.785 and dropped to $10.45 before settling in for the closing price of $10.54. A 52-week range for CCL has been $8.10 – $27.39.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was -35.00%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 35.90%. With a float of $1.01 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.14 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 39000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -230.03, operating margin of -328.14, and the pretax margin is -499.06.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Carnival Corporation & plc stocks. The insider ownership of Carnival Corporation & plc is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 48.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 25, was worth 1,175,500. In this transaction Director of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $11.76, taking the stock ownership to the 870,950 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 28, when Company’s President & CEO sold 95,796 for $19.08, making the entire transaction worth $1,827,970. This insider now owns 366,527 shares in total.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 5/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$1.61 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$1.12) by -$0.49. This company achieved a net margin of -497.96 while generating a return on equity of -58.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.95% during the next five years compared to -33.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -8.09, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL)

Looking closely at Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL), its last 5-days average volume was 56.05 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 44.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.66.

During the past 100 days, Carnival Corporation & plc’s (CCL) raw stochastic average was set at 19.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 84.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.95. However, in the short run, Carnival Corporation & plc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.85. Second resistance stands at $10.99. The third major resistance level sits at $11.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.32. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.18.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) Key Stats

There are 994,616K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 12.95 billion. As of now, sales total 1,908 M while income totals -9,501 M. Its latest quarter income was 2,401 M while its last quarter net income were -1,834 M.

