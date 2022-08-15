CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) 20 Days SMA touches 27.64%: The odds favor the bear

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) kicked off on August 12, 2022, at the price of $1.45, up 12.95% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.59 and dropped to $1.42 before settling in for the closing price of $1.39. Over the past 52 weeks, CBAT has traded in a range of $0.92-$3.57.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 72.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 655.60%. With a float of $64.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $88.71 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1054 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +9.70, operating margin of -22.24, and the pretax margin is +102.20.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. The insider ownership of CBAK Energy Technology Inc. is 27.45%, while institutional ownership is 4.60%.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2010, the organization reported -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.04) by -$0.26. This company achieved a net margin of +116.74 while generating a return on equity of 66.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 655.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to 52.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at CBAK Energy Technology Inc.’s (CBAT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.36

Technical Analysis of CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.82 million, its volume of 0.6 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, CBAK Energy Technology Inc.’s (CBAT) raw stochastic average was set at 97.01%, which indicates a significant increase from 95.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 81.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2096, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3887. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.6333 in the near term. At $1.6967, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8033. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4633, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3567. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.2933.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 123.70 million has total of 88,974K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 52,670 K in contrast with the sum of 61,490 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 80,200 K and last quarter income was 440 K.