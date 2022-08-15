Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) volume exceeds 4.03 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) on August 12, 2022, started off the session at the price of $4.33, plunging -30.65% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.96 and dropped to $4.32 before settling in for the closing price of $6.46. Within the past 52 weeks, CODX’s price has moved between $3.66 and $11.82.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -19.20%.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 101 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +87.83, operating margin of +47.21, and the pretax margin is +46.62.

Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Diagnostics & Research industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Co-Diagnostics Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 21.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 08, was worth 20,910. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $10.46, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares.

Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.17) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +37.45 while generating a return on equity of 36.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -19.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) Trading Performance Indicators

Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 16.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.17. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.30, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX)

Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) saw its 5-day average volume 1.27 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.53.

During the past 100 days, Co-Diagnostics Inc.’s (CODX) raw stochastic average was set at 23.63%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 162.40% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 91.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.66. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.85 in the near term. At $5.23, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.95. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.57.

Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 218.22 million based on 33,781K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 97,890 K and income totals 36,660 K. The company made 22,700 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 11,710 K in sales during its previous quarter.