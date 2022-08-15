Search
admin
admin

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Top Picks

On August 12, 2022, ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) opened at $1.69, higher 1.81% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.72 and dropped to $1.62 before settling in for the closing price of $1.66. Price fluctuations for WISH have ranged from $1.20 to $10.01 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now

While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.

Sign up here to get your free report now. .

Sponsored

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 36.20% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 54.80% at the time writing. With a float of $543.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $667.00 million.

In an organization with 1218 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +52.64, operating margin of -18.57, and the pretax margin is -17.01.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ContextLogic Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 44.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 16, was worth 160,095. In this transaction Chief Data Officer of this company sold 95,289 shares at a rate of $1.68, taking the stock ownership to the 2,478 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 06, when Company’s Chief Data Officer sold 90,000 for $2.00, making the entire transaction worth $180,018. This insider now owns 95,289 shares in total.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.14) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -17.50 while generating a return on equity of -39.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 54.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.90% during the next five years compared to -17.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ContextLogic Inc. (WISH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.42, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ContextLogic Inc. (WISH)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 13.36 million. That was inferior than the volume of 17.15 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, ContextLogic Inc.’s (WISH) raw stochastic average was set at 35.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 59.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 94.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6954, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.4750. However, in the short run, ContextLogic Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.7333. Second resistance stands at $1.7767. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8333. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6333, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5767. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.5333.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) Key Stats

There are currently 660,000K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.11 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,085 M according to its annual income of -361,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 189,000 K and its income totaled -60,000 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

5 Best NFTs Stocks to Buy In 2022

0
It is no secret that investors are looking to...
Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Beating Analyst Forecasts and Coming Out on Top: Confluent Inc. (CFLT)

0
Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) reported its second-quarter earnings last...
Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...

Last month’s performance of 43.36% for Toast Inc. (TOST) is certainly impressive

Shaun Noe -
Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) on August 12, 2022, started off the session at the price of $21.71, soaring 8.21% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Vroom Inc. (VRM) to new highs

Sana Meer -
August 12, 2022, Vroom Inc. (NASDAQ: VRM) trading session started at the price of $1.84, that was 19.10% jump from the session before. During...
Read more

-1.47% percent quarterly performance for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) is not indicative of the underlying story

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on August 12, 2022, with Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) stock priced at $12.64, down -8.75% from...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST GROWTH STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that we

think can explode over the next 12 months.

134709

SPECIAL GIFT

134710
134711
134712

  What you will Get ?

   Best Growth

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

134713

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

134702

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST INFLATION STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that

we think can explode over the next 12 months.

134703

SPECIAL GIFT

134704
134705
134706

  What you will Get ?

   Best Inflation

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW