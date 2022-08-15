CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) with a beta value of 2.20 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMD) kicked off on August 12, 2022, at the price of $3.71, up 11.56% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.37 and dropped to $3.71 before settling in for the closing price of $3.72. Over the past 52 weeks, CRMD has traded in a range of $2.64-$8.02.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -3.20% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 2.90%. With a float of $38.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $39.76 million.

The firm has a total of 29 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -10.42, operating margin of -15417.51, and the pretax margin is -15429.47.

CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of CorMedix Inc. is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 34.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 17, was worth 18,900. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $3.78, taking the stock ownership to the 160,034 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 10,000 for $3.38, making the entire transaction worth $33,800. This insider now owns 217,469 shares in total.

CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.22) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -14774.70 while generating a return on equity of -52.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at CorMedix Inc.’s (CRMD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 12.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1454.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.80, a number that is poised to hit -0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CorMedix Inc. (CRMD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [CorMedix Inc., CRMD], we can find that recorded value of 2.2 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.4 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.75.

During the past 100 days, CorMedix Inc.’s (CRMD) raw stochastic average was set at 27.97%, which indicates a significant increase from 22.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 372.53% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 168.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.46. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.44. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.74. The third major resistance level sits at $5.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.42. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.12.

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 145.50 million has total of 39,123K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 190 K in contrast with the sum of -28,210 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 10 K and last quarter income was -7,030 K.