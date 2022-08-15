Coupang Inc. (CPNG) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -1.87%

August 12, 2022, Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) trading session started at the price of $18.95, that was 0.91% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.0949 and dropped to $18.1201 before settling in for the closing price of $18.70. A 52-week range for CPNG has been $8.98 – $36.49.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 61.50% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -234.30%. With a float of $1.40 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.76 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 68000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.89, operating margin of -6.51, and the pretax margin is -8.38.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Coupang Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Coupang Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 79.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 07, was worth 2,762. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 171 shares at a rate of $16.15, taking the stock ownership to the 2,558,769 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 05, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 120,038 for $14.27, making the entire transaction worth $1,712,942. This insider now owns 2,558,940 shares in total.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.17) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -8.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -234.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Coupang Inc. (CPNG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coupang Inc. (CPNG)

Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) saw its 5-day average volume 12.88 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 10.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.03.

During the past 100 days, Coupang Inc.’s (CPNG) raw stochastic average was set at 79.76%, which indicates a significant increase from 51.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 94.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.97. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $19.27 in the near term. At $19.67, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $20.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.72. The third support level lies at $17.32 if the price breaches the second support level.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) Key Stats

There are 1,762,430K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 32.96 billion. As of now, sales total 18,406 M while income totals -1,543 M. Its latest quarter income was 5,117 M while its last quarter net income were -209,290 K.