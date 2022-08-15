Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) average volume reaches $676.55K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On August 12, 2022, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) opened at $14.82, higher 4.18% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.47 and dropped to $14.7706 before settling in for the closing price of $14.84. Price fluctuations for CRDO have ranged from $8.61 to $18.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -27.60% at the time writing. With a float of $96.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $144.50 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 382 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +65.21, operating margin of -42.99, and the pretax margin is -43.10.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Communication Equipment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 26.90%.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 4/29/2022, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -46.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -27.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 11.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 20.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.16, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.7 million, its volume of 1.65 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.97.

During the past 100 days, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s (CRDO) raw stochastic average was set at 78.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 67.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 84.96% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 77.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $15.70 in the near term. At $15.93, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $16.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.53. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.30.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) Key Stats

There are currently 145,621K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.16 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 106,480 K according to its annual income of -22,180 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 37,530 K and its income totaled -5,360 K.