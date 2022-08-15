Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 32.48%

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCC) kicked off on August 12, 2022, at the price of $1.68, down -7.74% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.689 and dropped to $1.46 before settling in for the closing price of $1.68. Over the past 52 weeks, CYCC has traded in a range of $1.01-$6.10.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 37.40%. With a float of $9.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.99 million.

In an organization with 12 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 42.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 30, was worth 43. In this transaction Director of this company sold 12 shares at a rate of $3.57, taking the stock ownership to the 3,374 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 18, when Company’s President and CEO bought 4,000 for $4.50, making the entire transaction worth $18,000. This insider now owns 4,988 shares in total.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.42 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.68) by $0.26. This company achieved a return on equity of -53.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (CYCC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.05, a number that is poised to hit -0.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.22 million. That was better than the volume of 0.48 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (CYCC) raw stochastic average was set at 22.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 129.87% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 109.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2507, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.6992. However, in the short run, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.6727. Second resistance stands at $1.7953. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9017. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4437, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3373. The third support level lies at $1.2147 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 16.80 million has total of 9,995K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -18,890 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -4,108 K.