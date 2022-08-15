Cyngn Inc. (CYN)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Search
Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ: CYN) kicked off on August 12, 2022, at the price of $1.22, up 8.94% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.36 and dropped to $1.21 before settling in for the closing price of $1.23. Over the past 52 weeks, CYN has traded in a range of $1.08-$9.91.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 6.70%. With a float of $12.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $26.86 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 42 employees.

Cyngn Inc. (CYN) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Cyngn Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 61.00%.

Cyngn Inc. (CYN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.12) by -$0.02. This company achieved a return on equity of -56.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ: CYN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Cyngn Inc.’s (CYN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 23.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.29, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cyngn Inc. (CYN)

Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ: CYN) saw its 5-day average volume 0.66 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 4.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Cyngn Inc.’s (CYN) raw stochastic average was set at 5.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 199.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2838, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.8791. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.3967 in the near term. At $1.4533, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5467. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2467, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1533. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.0967.

Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ: CYN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 41.30 million has total of 33,575K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -7,800 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -3,819 K.

