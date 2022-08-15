Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 40.73% last month.

Company News

August 12, 2022, Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) trading session started at the price of $0.53, that was -5.02% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.58 and dropped to $0.52 before settling in for the closing price of $0.60. A 52-week range for GMBL has been $0.30 – $9.79.

Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now

While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.

Sign up here to get your free report now. .

Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -11.50%.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 299 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.84, operating margin of -132.80, and the pretax margin is -179.84.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Esports Entertainment Group Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is 8.30%, while institutional ownership is 10.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 26, was worth 18,835. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 50,000 shares at a rate of $0.38, taking the stock ownership to the 3,403,334 shares.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$2.11 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.49) by -$1.62. This company achieved a net margin of -157.13 while generating a return on equity of -61.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -11.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.89, a number that is poised to hit -0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL)

The latest stats from [Esports Entertainment Group Inc., GMBL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 5.9 million was superior to 1.13 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Esports Entertainment Group Inc.’s (GMBL) raw stochastic average was set at 42.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 139.83% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 117.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4239, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0675. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.5933. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.6166. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6533. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5333, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4966. The third support level lies at $0.4733 if the price breaches the second support level.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) Key Stats

There are 40,923K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 24.60 million. As of now, sales total 16,780 K while income totals -26,370 K. Its latest quarter income was 15,700 K while its last quarter net income were -63,570 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

5 Best NFTs Stocks to Buy In 2022

0
It is no secret that investors are looking to...
Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Beating Analyst Forecasts and Coming Out on Top: Confluent Inc. (CFLT)

0
Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) reported its second-quarter earnings last...
Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

A major move is in the offing as Medtronic plc (MDT) market cap hits 124.95 billion

Steve Mayer -
Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) on August 12, 2022, started off the session at the price of $94.05, soaring 0.83% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN) last year’s performance of 8.15% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Sana Meer -
On August 12, 2022, Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGN) opened at $7.05, higher 4.43% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 384,090 K

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on August 12, 2022, with Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) stock priced at $1.83, up 7.34% from the previous day...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST GROWTH STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that we

think can explode over the next 12 months.

134709

SPECIAL GIFT

134710
134711
134712

  What you will Get ?

   Best Growth

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

134713

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

134702

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST INFLATION STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that

we think can explode over the next 12 months.

134703

SPECIAL GIFT

134704
134705
134706

  What you will Get ?

   Best Inflation

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW