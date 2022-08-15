Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 23,690 K

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) kicked off on August 12, 2022, at the price of $3.20, up 8.54% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.71 and dropped to $3.16 before settling in for the closing price of $3.16. Over the past 52 weeks, EVLV has traded in a range of $1.57-$10.30.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 21.30%. With a float of $106.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $142.88 million.

In an organization with 102 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.03, operating margin of -220.29, and the pretax margin is -45.83.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Security & Protection Services Industry. The insider ownership of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 46.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 01, was worth 26,432. In this transaction Chief Revenue Officer of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $2.64, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 15, when Company’s Chief Revenue Officer sold 10,000 for $2.46, making the entire transaction worth $24,614. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.12) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -45.83 while generating a return on equity of -4.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s (EVLV) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 12.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.06, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.87 million. That was better than the volume of 0.84 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s (EVLV) raw stochastic average was set at 85.75%, which indicates a significant increase from 76.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 91.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 107.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.54. However, in the short run, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.71. Second resistance stands at $3.98. The third major resistance level sits at $4.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.88. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.61.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 453.10 million has total of 143,378K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 23,690 K in contrast with the sum of -10,860 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 8,720 K and last quarter income was -14,550 K.