Search
admin
admin

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 23,690 K

Top Picks

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) kicked off on August 12, 2022, at the price of $3.20, up 8.54% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.71 and dropped to $3.16 before settling in for the closing price of $3.16. Over the past 52 weeks, EVLV has traded in a range of $1.57-$10.30.

Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now

While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.

Sign up here to get your free report now. .

Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 21.30%. With a float of $106.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $142.88 million.

In an organization with 102 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.03, operating margin of -220.29, and the pretax margin is -45.83.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Security & Protection Services Industry. The insider ownership of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 46.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 01, was worth 26,432. In this transaction Chief Revenue Officer of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $2.64, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 15, when Company’s Chief Revenue Officer sold 10,000 for $2.46, making the entire transaction worth $24,614. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.12) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -45.83 while generating a return on equity of -4.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s (EVLV) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 12.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.06, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.87 million. That was better than the volume of 0.84 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s (EVLV) raw stochastic average was set at 85.75%, which indicates a significant increase from 76.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 91.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 107.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.54. However, in the short run, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.71. Second resistance stands at $3.98. The third major resistance level sits at $4.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.88. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.61.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 453.10 million has total of 143,378K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 23,690 K in contrast with the sum of -10,860 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 8,720 K and last quarter income was -14,550 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

5 Best NFTs Stocks to Buy In 2022

0
It is no secret that investors are looking to...
Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Beating Analyst Forecasts and Coming Out on Top: Confluent Inc. (CFLT)

0
Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) reported its second-quarter earnings last...
Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...

AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 123 K

-
AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX) on August 12, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.7069, soaring 19.97% from the previous trading...
Read more

A major move is in the offing as Matterport Inc. (MTTR) market cap hits 1.69 billion

Steve Mayer -
August 12, 2022, Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ: MTTR) trading session started at the price of $6.01, that was 1.34% jump from the session before. During...
Read more

Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 31.30% last month.

Shaun Noe -
On August 12, 2022, Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE: CZOO) opened at $0.89, lower -9.15% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST GROWTH STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that we

think can explode over the next 12 months.

134709

SPECIAL GIFT

134710
134711
134712

  What you will Get ?

   Best Growth

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

134713

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

134702

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST INFLATION STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that

we think can explode over the next 12 months.

134703

SPECIAL GIFT

134704
134705
134706

  What you will Get ?

   Best Inflation

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW