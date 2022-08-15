Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) 20 Days SMA touches 39.44%: The odds favor the bear

Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC) on August 12, 2022, started off the session at the price of $17.11, soaring 8.11% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.495 and dropped to $16.56 before settling in for the closing price of $16.76. Within the past 52 weeks, FLNC’s price has moved between $4.96 and $39.40.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -237.40%. With a float of $55.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $171.32 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 450 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -4.91, operating margin of -17.28, and the pretax margin is -23.53.

Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Utilities – Renewable industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 02, was worth 854,896. In this transaction SVP & Chief Digital Officer of this company sold 84,208 shares at a rate of $10.15, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 31, when Company’s Director bought 10,000 for $10.13, making the entire transaction worth $101,319. This insider now owns 10,000 shares in total.

Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.32) by -$0.68. This company achieved a net margin of -23.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.38, a number that is poised to hit -0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.45 million, its volume of 1.72 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.35.

During the past 100 days, Fluence Energy Inc.’s (FLNC) raw stochastic average was set at 93.14%, which indicates a significant increase from 89.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 116.43% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 111.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $18.89 in the near term. At $19.66, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $20.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.79. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.02.

Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.89 billion based on 172,343K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 680,770 K and income totals -162,000 K. The company made 342,720 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -19,190 K in sales during its previous quarter.