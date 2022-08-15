GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) kicked off at the price of $2.51: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) on August 12, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2.63, plunging -7.04% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.88 and dropped to $2.50 before settling in for the closing price of $2.70. Within the past 52 weeks, GOVX’s price has moved between $0.55 and $7.50.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was -14.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -42.40%. With a float of $24.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $24.74 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 8 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of GeoVax Labs Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 7.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 01, was worth 820. In this transaction VP, Business Development of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $0.82, taking the stock ownership to the 2,860 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 27, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer bought 4,464 for $1.12, making the entire transaction worth $5,000. This insider now owns 19,185 shares in total.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.31) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -4817.19 while generating a return on equity of -266.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -42.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) Trading Performance Indicators

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 9.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 166.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.01

Technical Analysis of GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 12.02 million, its volume of 12.53 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.53.

During the past 100 days, GeoVax Labs Inc.’s (GOVX) raw stochastic average was set at 52.27%, which indicates a significant increase from 35.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 268.42% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 266.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.19. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.76 in the near term. At $3.01, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.25. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.00.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 66.79 million based on 9,517K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 390 K and income totals -18,570 K. The company made 80 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -2,430 K in sales during its previous quarter.