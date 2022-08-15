GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) is 33.15% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) kicked off on August 12, 2022, at the price of $58.42, up 11.89% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $65.96 and dropped to $58.35 before settling in for the closing price of $58.05. Over the past 52 weeks, GFS has traded in a range of $36.81-$79.49.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 80.40%. With a float of $65.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $523.53 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 14600 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.38, operating margin of -0.91, and the pretax margin is -2.67.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.23) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of -3.86 while generating a return on equity of -3.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 80.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.’s (GFS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.64, a number that is poised to hit 0.60 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS)

The latest stats from [GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc., GFS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.45 million was superior to 2.47 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.67.

During the past 100 days, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.’s (GFS) raw stochastic average was set at 65.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.02% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 62.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $67.82. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $70.70. The third major resistance level sits at $75.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $60.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $55.48. The third support level lies at $52.60 if the price breaches the second support level.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 31.33 billion has total of 531,846K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,585 M in contrast with the sum of -250,310 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,940 M and last quarter income was 179,000 K.