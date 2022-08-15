HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) is expecting 69.92% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) kicked off on August 12, 2022, at the price of $6.31, up 13.79% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.18 and dropped to $6.30 before settling in for the closing price of $6.31. Over the past 52 weeks, HIVE has traded in a range of $2.82-$28.00.

While this was happening, with a float of $77.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $384.34 million.

The firm has a total of 18 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.48, operating margin of +37.04, and the pretax margin is +39.14.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is 9.64%, while institutional ownership is 9.34%.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +37.99 while generating a return on equity of 30.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s (HIVE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.27

Technical Analysis of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd., HIVE], we can find that recorded value of 2.06 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s (HIVE) raw stochastic average was set at 49.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 84.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 112.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.66. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.47. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.77. The third major resistance level sits at $8.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.01. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.71.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.76 billion has total of 82,249K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 211,180 K in contrast with the sum of 79,620 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 53,140 K and last quarter income was -63,040 K.