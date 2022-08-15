Search
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 10.97%

Company News

A new trading day began on August 12, 2022, with Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) stock priced at $2.53, up 6.91% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.6495 and dropped to $2.465 before settling in for the closing price of $2.46. INO’s price has ranged from $1.38 to $9.96 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has dropped its sales by -45.00% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -35.60%. With a float of $225.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $235.28 million.

In an organization with 317 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -166.56, operating margin of -17535.79, and the pretax margin is -17085.39.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 37.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11, was worth 31,588. In this transaction Director of this company sold 11,875 shares at a rate of $2.66, taking the stock ownership to the 892,625 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 20, when Company’s Director sold 2,000 for $2.25, making the entire transaction worth $4,500. This insider now owns 75,305 shares in total.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.36 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -17109.87 while generating a return on equity of -70.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -35.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 45.80% during the next five years compared to -7.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 292.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.61, a number that is poised to hit -0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 7.99 million. That was better than the volume of 5.69 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (INO) raw stochastic average was set at 47.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 119.99% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 111.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.73. However, in the short run, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.70. Second resistance stands at $2.77. The third major resistance level sits at $2.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.40. The third support level lies at $2.33 if the price breaches the second support level.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 613.50 million, the company has a total of 249,400K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,770 K while annual income is -303,660 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 200 K while its latest quarter income was -76,910 K.

