Investors finally get a glimpse of Curis Inc. (CRIS) volume hitting the figure of 1.25 million.

A new trading day began on August 12, 2022, with Curis Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) stock priced at $1.09, up 7.48% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.15 and dropped to $1.06 before settling in for the closing price of $1.07. CRIS’s price has ranged from $0.70 to $9.04 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 7.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 19.30%. With a float of $86.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $91.65 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 60 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +85.74, operating margin of -395.01, and the pretax margin is -426.67.

Curis Inc. (CRIS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Curis Inc. is 6.25%, while institutional ownership is 66.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 31, was worth 9,499. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 3,094 shares at a rate of $3.07, taking the stock ownership to the 64,877 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 27, when Company’s President & CEO sold 2,406 for $3.18, making the entire transaction worth $7,651. This insider now owns 67,971 shares in total.

Curis Inc. (CRIS) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.18 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -426.67 while generating a return on equity of -41.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Curis Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Curis Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 9.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.62, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Curis Inc. (CRIS)

The latest stats from [Curis Inc., CRIS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.67 million was inferior to 2.6 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Curis Inc.’s (CRIS) raw stochastic average was set at 22.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 98.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0518, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.7027. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.1800. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.2100. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2700. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0900, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0300. The third support level lies at $1.0000 if the price breaches the second support level.

Curis Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 98.20 million, the company has a total of 91,645K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 10,650 K while annual income is -45,440 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,390 K while its latest quarter income was -15,940 K.

