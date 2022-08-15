Investors finally get a glimpse of Cybin Inc. (CYBN) volume hitting the figure of 1.66 million.

Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN) on August 12, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.86, plunging -6.61% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.90 and dropped to $0.77 before settling in for the closing price of $0.86. Within the past 52 weeks, CYBN’s price has moved between $0.39 and $2.88.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -25.50%. With a float of $91.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $175.88 million.

In an organization with 50 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Cybin Inc. (CYBN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Cybin Inc. is 22.68%, while institutional ownership is 10.86%.

Cybin Inc. (CYBN) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.08) by $0. This company achieved a return on equity of -83.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -25.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of Cybin Inc. (CYBN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.48 million. That was better than the volume of 0.75 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Cybin Inc.’s (CYBN) raw stochastic average was set at 80.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 75.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 84.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 95.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6273, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9390. However, in the short run, Cybin Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.8767. Second resistance stands at $0.9533. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0067. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7467, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6933. The third support level lies at $0.6167 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 140.80 million based on 166,120K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -53,960 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -13,055 K in sales during its previous quarter.