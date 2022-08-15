Investors finally get a glimpse of FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY) volume hitting the figure of 1.01 million.

FlexShopper Inc. (NASDAQ: FPAY) kicked off on August 12, 2022, at the price of $1.76, up 12.12% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.94 and dropped to $1.59 before settling in for the closing price of $1.65. Over the past 52 weeks, FPAY has traded in a range of $0.83-$3.82.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 21.40% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 121.60%. With a float of $14.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $19.24 million.

In an organization with 137 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.58, operating margin of +7.84, and the pretax margin is +3.24.

FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Rental & Leasing Services Industry. The insider ownership of FlexShopper Inc. is 4.80%, while institutional ownership is 22.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 16, was worth 10,100. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $1.01, taking the stock ownership to the 3,862,956 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 15, when Company’s Director bought 15,000 for $1.07, making the entire transaction worth $16,050. This insider now owns 3,852,956 shares in total.

FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.06) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +2.61 while generating a return on equity of 23.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 121.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

FlexShopper Inc. (NASDAQ: FPAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at FlexShopper Inc.’s (FPAY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 8.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.08, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.28 million. That was better than the volume of 89025.0 it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, FlexShopper Inc.’s (FPAY) raw stochastic average was set at 68.53%, which indicates a significant increase from 68.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 170.23% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 113.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0113, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6371. However, in the short run, FlexShopper Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.9967. Second resistance stands at $2.1433. The third major resistance level sits at $2.3467. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6467, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4433. The third support level lies at $1.2967 if the price breaches the second support level.

FlexShopper Inc. (NASDAQ: FPAY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 35.59 million has total of 21,605K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 125,430 K in contrast with the sum of 3,270 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 28,960 K and last quarter income was -2,380 K.