Investors finally get a glimpse of IM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC) volume hitting the figure of 1.18 million.

On August 12, 2022, IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ: IMCC) opened at $0.5506, higher 18.76% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.71 and dropped to $0.5121 before settling in for the closing price of $0.55. Price fluctuations for IMCC have ranged from $0.39 to $4.99 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 57.50% at the time writing. With a float of $50.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $70.59 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 336 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.68, operating margin of -83.98, and the pretax margin is -33.17.

IM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of IM Cannabis Corp. is 28.16%, while institutional ownership is 13.79%.

IM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.01) by -$0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -32.71 while generating a return on equity of -16.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ: IMCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for IM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.53, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of IM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC)

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ: IMCC) saw its 5-day average volume 0.64 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, IM Cannabis Corp.’s (IMCC) raw stochastic average was set at 11.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 136.02% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 84.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6747, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.9057. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.7382 in the near term. At $0.8231, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9361. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5403, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4273. The third support level lies at $0.3424 if the price breaches the second support level.

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ: IMCC) Key Stats

There are currently 69,690K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 48.83 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 43,330 K according to its annual income of -14,170 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 18,610 K and its income totaled -7,460 K.