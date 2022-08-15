Investors finally get a glimpse of Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) volume hitting the figure of 6.48 million.

A new trading day began on August 12, 2022, with Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ: RDUS) stock priced at $10.10, down -0.20% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.18 and dropped to $10.06 before settling in for the closing price of $10.10. RDUS’s price has ranged from $4.97 to $23.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 36.80%. With a float of $47.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $47.59 million.

In an organization with 293 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +91.52, operating margin of -23.62, and the pretax margin is -30.51.

Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11, was worth 16,907,067. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 1,678,954 shares at a rate of $10.07, taking the stock ownership to the 8,642,271 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 10, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 4,012 for $10.07, making the entire transaction worth $40,401. This insider now owns 6,963,317 shares in total.

Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.39 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -30.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 36.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 29.60% during the next five years compared to 18.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ: RDUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Radius Health Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.45, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Radius Health Inc. (RDUS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.71 million. That was better than the volume of 1.17 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Radius Health Inc.’s (RDUS) raw stochastic average was set at 86.76%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 7.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 69.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.46. However, in the short run, Radius Health Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.15. Second resistance stands at $10.23. The third major resistance level sits at $10.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.99. The third support level lies at $9.91 if the price breaches the second support level.

Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ: RDUS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 481.02 million, the company has a total of 47,620K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 229,970 K while annual income is -70,180 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 43,160 K while its latest quarter income was -18,280 K.