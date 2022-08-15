Investors must take note of Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s (AGRX) performance last week, which was -5.19%.

On August 12, 2022, Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) opened at $0.61, lower -11.93% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.61 and dropped to $0.55 before settling in for the closing price of $0.64. Price fluctuations for AGRX have ranged from $0.49 to $50.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -26.00% at the time writing. With a float of $8.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $13.98 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 30 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -32.11, operating margin of -1731.41, and the pretax margin is -1826.24.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Agile Therapeutics Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 8.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 13, was worth 4,874,376. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 5,734,560 shares at a rate of $0.85, taking the stock ownership to the 21,654,485 shares.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted -$8 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$6) by -$2. This company achieved a net margin of -1826.24 while generating a return on equity of -255.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -3.94 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -26.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -26.80, a number that is poised to hit -0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX)

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) saw its 5-day average volume 8.52 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 4.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s (AGRX) raw stochastic average was set at 0.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 26.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 102.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 217.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8767, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.9232. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.6000 in the near term. At $0.6350, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6600. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5400, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5150. The third support level lies at $0.4800 if the price breaches the second support level.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) Key Stats

There are currently 4,542K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.90 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,100 K according to its annual income of -74,890 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,760 K and its income totaled -11,770 K.