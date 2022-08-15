Investors must take note of Change Healthcare Inc.’s (CHNG) performance last week, which was 2.93%.

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNG) on August 12, 2022, started off the session at the price of $24.45, soaring 0.61% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.79 and dropped to $24.385 before settling in for the closing price of $24.43. Within the past 52 weeks, CHNG’s price has moved between $18.97 and $24.74.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 62.20% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 49.40%. With a float of $239.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $326.56 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 14000 employees.

Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Health Information Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Change Healthcare Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 97.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 19, was worth 94,329. In this transaction SVP, Corporate Controller of this company sold 4,579 shares at a rate of $20.60, taking the stock ownership to the 29,362 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11, when Company’s EVP, Enterprise Technology sold 8,857 for $21.35, making the entire transaction worth $189,102. This insider now owns 262,168 shares in total.

Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.41) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 49.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.00% during the next five years compared to 9.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNG) Trading Performance Indicators

Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.29. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.24, a number that is poised to hit 0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG)

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNG) saw its 5-day average volume 4.49 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Change Healthcare Inc.’s (CHNG) raw stochastic average was set at 93.52%, which indicates a significant increase from 83.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 13.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 19.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.08. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $24.78 in the near term. At $24.99, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $25.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.18. The third support level lies at $23.97 if the price breaches the second support level.

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 8.02 billion based on 328,309K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,481 M and income totals -57,390 K. The company made 884,470 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -23,170 K in sales during its previous quarter.