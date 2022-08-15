Investors must take note of Mercer International Inc.’s (MERC) performance last week, which was 14.43%.

A new trading day began on August 12, 2022, with Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ: MERC) stock priced at $16.67, up 6.33% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.39 and dropped to $16.67 before settling in for the closing price of $16.26. MERC’s price has ranged from $9.51 to $17.17 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 14.10% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 796.20%. With a float of $40.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $66.10 million.

In an organization with 2415 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.60, operating margin of +19.22, and the pretax margin is +14.45.

Mercer International Inc. (MERC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Paper & Paper Products Industry. The insider ownership of Mercer International Inc. is 5.20%, while institutional ownership is 52.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 08, was worth 42,900. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 3,300 shares at a rate of $13.00, taking the stock ownership to the 621,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 7,700 for $12.76, making the entire transaction worth $98,252. This insider now owns 617,700 shares in total.

Mercer International Inc. (MERC) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2021, the company reported earnings of $0.32 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +9.48 while generating a return on equity of 26.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 796.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.73% during the next five years compared to 36.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ: MERC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Mercer International Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.50. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.58, a number that is poised to hit 0.89 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Mercer International Inc. (MERC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.84 million. That was better than the volume of 0.34 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.66.

During the past 100 days, Mercer International Inc.’s (MERC) raw stochastic average was set at 98.16%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.39. However, in the short run, Mercer International Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.56. Second resistance stands at $17.84. The third major resistance level sits at $18.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.40. The third support level lies at $16.12 if the price breaches the second support level.

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ: MERC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.08 billion, the company has a total of 66,167K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,803 M while annual income is 170,990 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 572,330 K while its latest quarter income was 71,370 K.