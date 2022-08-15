Investors must take note of Reliance Global Group Inc.’s (RELI) performance last week, which was 25.57%.

Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) on August 12, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.90, soaring 21.35% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.09 and dropped to $0.893 before settling in for the closing price of $0.89. Within the past 52 weeks, RELI’s price has moved between $0.80 and $10.49.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -137.50%. With a float of $9.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $18.23 million.

In an organization with 43 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.37, operating margin of -214.05, and the pretax margin is -217.28.

Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Insurance Brokers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Reliance Global Group Inc. is 32.60%, while institutional ownership is 4.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 05, was worth 3,488. In this transaction CEO of this company bought 1,273 shares at a rate of $2.74, taking the stock ownership to the 4,815,768 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 04, when Company’s CEO bought 3,101 for $2.58, making the entire transaction worth $8,001. This insider now owns 5,104,713 shares in total.

Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.05) by -$0.37. This company achieved a net margin of -217.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -137.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) Trading Performance Indicators

Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.77, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.1 million. That was better than the volume of 1.81 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Reliance Global Group Inc.’s (RELI) raw stochastic average was set at 5.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 142.11% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 96.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.7239, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.5693.

Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) Key Stats

Right now, sales total 9,710 K and income totals -21,098 K. The company made 4,236 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 9,340 K in sales during its previous quarter.