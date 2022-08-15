Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -5.91% last month.

August 12, 2022, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) trading session started at the price of $167.54, that was -1.10% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $167.94 and dropped to $165.15 before settling in for the closing price of $167.14. A 52-week range for JNJ has been $155.72 – $186.69.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 5.50% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 44.70%. With a float of $2.63 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.63 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 141700 employees.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Johnson & Johnson stocks. The insider ownership of Johnson & Johnson is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 70.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 10, was worth 6,920,040. In this transaction EVP, Chief GSC Officer of this company sold 40,000 shares at a rate of $173.00, taking the stock ownership to the 71,311 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 26, when Company’s Controller, CAO sold 8,462 for $180.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,523,160. This insider now owns 15,473 shares in total.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $2.53) by $0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.07% during the next five years compared to 5.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.60. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 51.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.88, a number that is poised to hit 2.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) saw its 5-day average volume 7.94 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 7.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.63.

During the past 100 days, Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ) raw stochastic average was set at 0.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 13.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 17.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $174.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $171.91. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $167.11 in the near term. At $168.92, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $169.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $164.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $163.34. The third support level lies at $161.53 if the price breaches the second support level.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) Key Stats

There are 2,629,180K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 439.44 billion. As of now, sales total 93,775 M while income totals 20,878 M. Its latest quarter income was 24,020 M while its last quarter net income were 4,814 M.