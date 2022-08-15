Kidpik Corp. (PIK) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 4,330 K

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) kicked off on August 12, 2022, at the price of $2.20, up 13.11% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.59 and dropped to $2.17 before settling in for the closing price of $2.25. Over the past 52 weeks, PIK has traded in a range of $1.29-$10.49.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -91.50%. With a float of $0.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.62 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 31 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +59.40, operating margin of -25.94, and the pretax margin is -27.23.

Kidpik Corp. (PIK) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Kidpik Corp. is 27.10%, while institutional ownership is 8.40%.

Kidpik Corp. (PIK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.24 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.31) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -27.24 while generating a return on equity of -71.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -91.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Kidpik Corp.’s (PIK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.91, a number that is poised to hit -0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kidpik Corp. (PIK)

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) saw its 5-day average volume 0.97 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, Kidpik Corp.’s (PIK) raw stochastic average was set at 25.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 54.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 111.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 130.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.70 in the near term. At $2.85, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.02. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.86.

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 17.10 million has total of 7,618K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 21,830 K in contrast with the sum of -5,950 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,330 K and last quarter income was -1,810 K.