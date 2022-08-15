Last month’s performance of -18.18% for Quotient Limited (QTNT) is certainly impressive

August 12, 2022, Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) trading session started at the price of $0.26, that was -5.48% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.26 and dropped to $0.2407 before settling in for the closing price of $0.26. A 52-week range for QTNT has been $0.23 – $3.43.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 11.60% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -1.30%. With a float of $65.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $104.59 million.

In an organization with 437 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.80, operating margin of -269.58, and the pretax margin is -322.40.

Quotient Limited (QTNT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Quotient Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Quotient Limited is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 64.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 30, was worth 20,025. In this transaction Director of this company bought 84,808 shares at a rate of $0.24, taking the stock ownership to the 216,088 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 24, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 66,666 for $0.30, making the entire transaction worth $20,000. This insider now owns 483,333 shares in total.

Quotient Limited (QTNT) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.31) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -324.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Quotient Limited (QTNT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quotient Limited (QTNT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.06 million. That was better than the volume of 1.39 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Quotient Limited’s (QTNT) raw stochastic average was set at 1.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 105.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 146.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2973, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1780. However, in the short run, Quotient Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2563. Second resistance stands at $0.2678. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2756. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2370, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2292. The third support level lies at $0.2177 if the price breaches the second support level.

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) Key Stats

There are 103,216K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 35.17 million. As of now, sales total 38,510 K while income totals -125,130 K. Its latest quarter income was 9,790 K while its last quarter net income were -28,810 K.