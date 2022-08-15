Search
Last month’s performance of 27.36% for Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) is certainly impressive

Company News

Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ: CMRX) kicked off on August 12, 2022, at the price of $2.43, up 12.97% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.745 and dropped to $2.41 before settling in for the closing price of $2.39. Over the past 52 weeks, CMRX has traded in a range of $1.27-$7.42.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales slided by -19.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -191.40%. With a float of $78.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $87.44 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 87 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +76.35, operating margin of -4573.52, and the pretax margin is -8753.71.

Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Chimerix Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 70.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19, was worth 23,470. In this transaction Director of this company bought 11,400 shares at a rate of $2.06, taking the stock ownership to the 26,400 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 19, when Company’s Director bought 20,000 for $2.04, making the entire transaction worth $40,738. This insider now owns 20,000 shares in total.

Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.28 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.33) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -8753.71 while generating a return on equity of -244.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -191.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ: CMRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Chimerix Inc.’s (CMRX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 349.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.22, a number that is poised to hit 2.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Chimerix Inc. (CMRX)

The latest stats from [Chimerix Inc., CMRX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 5.62 million was superior to 3.27 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Chimerix Inc.’s (CMRX) raw stochastic average was set at 34.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 127.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 195.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.46. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.83. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.95. The third major resistance level sits at $3.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.28. The third support level lies at $2.16 if the price breaches the second support level.

Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ: CMRX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 209.41 million has total of 87,623K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,980 K in contrast with the sum of -173,240 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 20 K and last quarter income was -24,770 K.

Newsletter

 

