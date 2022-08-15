Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Last month’s performance of 41.26% for Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (LITM) is certainly impressive

Company News

A new trading day began on August 12, 2022, with Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ: LITM) stock priced at $2.77, up 17.10% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.3299 and dropped to $2.6967 before settling in for the closing price of $2.69. LITM’s price has ranged from $2.12 to $18.42 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -203.20%. With a float of $7.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $17.84 million.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (LITM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of Snow Lake Resources Ltd. is 56.99%, while institutional ownership is 4.30%.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (LITM) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -203.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ: LITM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Snow Lake Resources Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 15.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.13

Technical Analysis of Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (LITM)

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ: LITM) saw its 5-day average volume 0.6 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Snow Lake Resources Ltd.’s (LITM) raw stochastic average was set at 12.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 84.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 116.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.42 in the near term. At $3.69, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.43. The third support level lies at $2.15 if the price breaches the second support level.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ: LITM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 48.01 million, the company has a total of 13,010K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -430 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -2,200 K.

Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

